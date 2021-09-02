Former Deputy WR Minister Dies

Alfred Ekow Gyan

A former Deputy Western Regional Minister in the John Mahama administration, Alfred Ekow Gyan, popularly called “Abbot”, has passed on.

Mr Gyan, who failed to win the Takoradi Constituency Parliamentary seat for the NDC after two attempts, passed on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Maritime Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Speaking to journalists, the Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, Joe Nelson confirmed the sad news and said it came to the party members in the region as a shock in that most of them did not know he was unwell.

“I can confirm he has passed after a short illness. I’m told he was ill and was receiving treatment at the Maritime Hospital in Accra,” he indicated.

He said he did not know about Mr Gyan’s illness and believed that a lot of people also did not know about it and so the news of his demise was received with shock.

He mentioned that some party members started calling him around 9:00pm on Wednesday for confirmation.

He said it was around 10:30 pm that he finally got a confirmation and that it was a shock.

Alfred Ekow Gyan, until his death was the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC Communication Committee and Regional President of the NDC Professionals Forum.

He was widely admired and approachable by all sides of the political divide.

Trained as an Engineer, he operated a construction firm which he continued to manage after the NDC lost power.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi