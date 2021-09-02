MoH Opens Recruitment For Medical Doctors, Dentists

The Ministry of Health, (MOH) has opened the application for the recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists into the country’s health service.

The applicants are supposed to have completed their house job and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council under the 23rd list.

A statement released by the Ministry and signed by the Acting Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said recruitment into the service will start on Tuesday, September 7 2021 at noon.

”Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the ministry of health online application portal by logging in unto https://hr.moh.gov.gh with their PIN and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry, ” it said.

It furth, indicated that the deadline for the submission of the application is Friday, September 17, 2021, at 6.00 pm.

“The public is kindly informed that the Ministry of Health docs does not do charge more money for recruitment and postings.

All applicants are advised not to make any payment for this recruitment and whoever pays, does so at their own risk. Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry,” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri