Former NUGS President Supports Adum Fire Victims With GH¢10,000, Cement

Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel (2nd L), presenting the money to Joseph Bobbie Ansah

The 2021/22 President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, has donated GH¢10,000 and 50 bags of cement to traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Blue Light Market at Adum in Kumasi.

The philanthropist was at the scene on Friday, April 11, 2025 to also offer words of encouragement to victims who lost their valuable assets through the fire outbreak.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Yiadom, also known as ‘YB’ said he was touched by the plight of the traders especially the youth amongst them hence the donation.

“As youthful as I am, I believe we could do something to lessen the pain of my brothers and sisters,” he said. “I decided to bring my widow’s mite to support them to start their businesses and to also encourage them that God will see them through this hard period,” he said.

He also used the occasion to call on young people, to support the victims, stressing that the act of giving was more about empathy than quantity.

He further encouraged civil society organisations, private individuals and corporate institutions to lend support to the recovery efforts at the market.

Yiadom Boakye, accompanied by a group of NPP youth, toured the ruins of the market, interacting with affected traders and hawkers.

He also appealed to the traders to remain calm and await the return of the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Osei Tutu II, who he believes would offer guidance and possible support towards the rebuilding of the market.

“Let us keep hope alive and wait patiently for what Otumfuo would say about the situation here,” he stressed.

Receiving the money, chairman of the affected traders, Joseph Bobbie Ansah, popularly known as Wofa Antwi, expressed heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the victims.

The kind benevolence of YB, he disclosed would go a long way to help them rebuild the place to enable them restart their businesses.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi