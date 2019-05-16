Former Volta NPP Women Organiser Dead

Former Volta Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Aku Sika Nkansah has died.

Madam Aku Sika who is currently the Volta Regional Coordinator of the School Feeding Program died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

According to sources in the party, Aku Sika together with key members of the party who joined the President’s two-day tour of Oti region went unconscious at Dambai during a Durbar to formally inaugurate the Oti Regional Coordinating Council.

Medical personnel on stand-by quickly attended to her after which an ambulance took her to the Dambai Clinic.

She was later referred to the Margaret Marquette Hospital at Kpando in the Volta region where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her corpse is being kept at the morgue of the same hospital.

It is not clear what might have been the actual cause of death, but many speculate it is high blood pressure.

The National Women’s Organiser, Kate Abena Gyamfua in a commiseratory note on behalf of the Women’s Wing of the party said they have been saddened by the demise of Madam Aku Sika Nkansah and “…amidst our shock we send our deepest condolences to Madam Aku Sika Nkansah’s family and friends, the people of Volta Region and the New Patriotic Party.”

She described the deceased as a “remarkable woman” who led an extraordinary life devoted to empowerment of women.

“Her legacy will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit of progress,” the note concluded.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)