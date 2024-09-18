Four Illegal Miners Arrested

In a bold move, the Forestry Commission has arrested four individuals for engaging in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in the Subri Forest Reserve.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 40, were caught with five pump-action guns, 77 cartridges, and four excavators, which were subsequently destroyed to prevent further illegal operations.

This crackdown is part of a larger effort to combat the devastating effects of galamsey, which has ravaged Ghana’s forest reserves, contaminated water bodies, and degraded soil.

The Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been leading the charge, with District Manager Theodore Banodyele vowing to protect the country’s forest reserves.

–BY Daniel Bampoe