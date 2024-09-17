Veteran Actor Albert Jackson-Davis Dies At 69

Veteran Ghanaian actor and creative, Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis, has passed away at the age of 69 following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

His death, which occurred on Saturday, September 14, 2024, was confirmed by Akunu Dake, CEO of Heritage Development, in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

“This is very difficult for me. Rest in peace my good friend and colleague Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis. Able Deputy Executive Director during our PANAFEST years in the 1990s,” Dake wrote, reflecting on their long-standing professional relationship.

Jackson-Davis’ death has sparked an outpouring of grief from the public and fellow creatives, many of whom admired his powerful performances and poised demeanour.

Known for his compelling portrayals of elite or affluent characters, his unique acting style and articulate dialogue delivery made him a respected figure in Ghanaian cinema.

Throughout his career, Jackson-Davis starred in several notable films, including the critically acclaimed “Heritage Africa,” the drama “The Storm,” and the popular comedy “My Very Ghanaian Wedding.” His contributions extended beyond the screen, as he played a key role in the 1990s as the Deputy Executive Director of PANAFEST, the Pan African Historical Theatre Festival.