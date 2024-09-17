She Triumph Conference 2024, Fixed For September 28

Building on the resounding success of its inaugural event, the second edition of the annual SHE TRIUMPH CONFERENCE is set to be an extraordinary celebration of womanhood which will take place on September 28, 2024, at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel’s prestigious Adae Kese Hall.

Hosted by the esteemed Mrs Deborah Borketey-Tackie, known in the media space as DebbyQueen, the conference will again showcase a remarkable assembly of speakers and distinguished guests under the theme: “The Resilience and Determination of Womanhood.”

This year’s conference promises to be even more impactful, featuring a line-up of inspiring speakers, empowering sessions, and a community dedicated to honouring women’s resilience and determination.

Last year, the Triumph Creative Women Hub initiative was launched to empower women through skills development. It is with great pride that we announce that our graduates have excelled in their respective fields, thanks to the unwavering support of our dedicated sponsors. One of our best-graduating students will also be selected and awarded a seed fund to start her business after a successful business pitch.

The event is organised by DebbyQueen Productions, with a team of passionate and dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience. With the proud sponsorship of HM Life Mixture, and support from our cherished brands (Frytol & Alife Soap, Bel Aqua & Bel Beverages, La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Cocoblack Naturals, MAB Group, Sweet Aroma Print, Bryte Media, Homeland, Gracedhandspixels, Appointed Time Printing, Lana Skincare, Trudie Bags, Randa Cakes & More, Ezy Grab Gh, Adorn by Mamle, Solace Kente, Kent’s Homes, Soul Impact Family Productions, Global Ovations, She Panthers, Poundz World, & Vertex World) the conference will feature experienced speakers sharing insights and their expertise.

Rev. Mrs. Josephine Pearl Fosu-Kwakye will be the special guest speaker, bringing her profound insights and wisdom to inspire all attendees. The conference will also feature a remarkable distinguished Keynote Speakers such as; Mrs. Doris Kwekwor Adjei, Mrs. Adiza Ibrahim, Mrs. Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado, and Ms. Gifty Boatemaa Annan. Each of these speakers will share their invaluable experiences and perspectives, making this conference a truly enlightening and empowering event.

We are honoured to welcome Her Royal Majesty Queen Vickylextar, representing the Omanye Royal Kingdom, as the special guest of honour with her entourage from Canada. Her presence will grace the conference and provide a keynote address that will undoubtedly inspire all attendees. The Triumph Creative Women Hub Seed Fund is proudly sponsored by the Omanye Royal Kingdom.

The SHE TRIUMPH CONFERENCE 2024 is officially sponsored by Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, CEO of Charger Limited producers of HM Life Mixture.

His commitment to empowering women and fostering positive change in society has been evident through his philanthropic works across the country.

The SHE TRIUMPH CONFERENCE 2024 is poised to be a ground-breaking celebration of womanhood. We therefore extend a humble call to the general public to register and attend this conference for free with a purposeful mind-set and hope for transformation to aspire higher in society. Together, we will continue to triumph, empower, and inspire, forging a path toward greater gender equality and empowerment for all.