National Sports Authority Director-General Sacked

In a shocking move, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Dodzie Numekevor of his duties as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), effective immediately.

The decision comes on the heels of widespread criticism over the poor state of Ghana’s football pitches, particularly the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which was recently stripped of its license to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The termination letter, signed by Nana Badiatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, directs Numekevor to hand over his office to the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Authority by the end of business today, September 17, 2024.

Numekevor’s removal is linked to the stadium being rented out for a six-day church event before Ghana’s crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola, sparking concerns about the management of sports facilities.

President Akufo-Addo had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the state of sports infrastructure and warned Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif that he would be held accountable if Ghana is forced to play its home matches outside the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe