France to rule on Equatorial Guinea VP’s assets

The top appeals court in France is due to rule on a conviction handed to the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president for using public money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

If the decision goes against Teodorin Obiang, his assets could be redistributed to people living in his home country.

Mr Obiang – who is the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea – was first convicted in France in 2017.

Last week, Britain imposed sanctions on him for corruption.

Equatorial Guinea said the measures were based on lies and warned it would close its embassy in London.

Credit: BBC