Work assiduously to build a robust lands commission for north east region’s growth – Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mireku Duker has tasked the members of the North East Regional Lands Commission to execute their duties without fear or favor in order to achieve the purpose for which they were appointed.

He said, “Let me congratulate the Chairman and members of the North East Regional Lands Commission on your appointment to this office. This inauguration is the first of its kind in a young Region as yours coming at a time when the Land Sector is bedeviled with many challenges militating against the growth and development of the country”.

It is therefore very prudent to start well as a new region to manage lands effectively and also bring effective and efficient land administration to the door steps of the people, the Hon. Duker said.

“Your appointment is aimed at ensuring that the functions set out in both the Constitution under the Article 258 and the Lands Commission Act, are achieved. I thereby admonish you to acqaint yourselves with relevant sections of all land legislations in Ghana to enable you discharge your duties effectively.”

The Chairman of the newly Commission, Surv. Dr. Prosper Basommi Laari expressed his appreciation to the Deputy Minister and the government for the opportunity given them. “We promise to work diligently to achieve the objectives of the Ministry, the Region and the nation at large”, he said.

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Alhaji Sulamana Mahama urged the members of Regional Lands Commission to see their appointment as a privilege one and should give off their best to serve the country for the benefit of current and future generations.

Fortunately, the commission is in the process of digitization, which has been one of the major game changers of the government and we believe very soon with commitment and hard work, documentation time will be shortened considerably, he concluded.