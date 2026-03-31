Francis Abu Targets 2026 World Cup Return After Injury Setback

Francis Abu

Black Stars midfielder Francis Abu remains optimistic about making Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite suffering a serious leg injury late last year.

The 24-year-old, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, fractured both bones in his leg during Ghana’s 2–0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Cup in November.

Early assessments suggested he could miss the World Cup, but Abu has dismissed those concerns, insisting his recovery is firmly on track.

Speaking during a visit to the Black Stars camp in Stuttgart ahead of the friendly against Germany, Abu expressed confidence in his progress.

“I am in good spirits. I am on a good path to recovery,” he told 3Sports, adding that he has resumed light work with the ball and is gradually building towards full team training.

Reflecting on the incident, Abu admitted he remembers little about the moment of injury, recalling only asking how long his recovery would take.

Despite his absence, the midfielder travelled to Stuttgart to show appreciation to his teammates for their support throughout his rehabilitation.

“They showed me support during these hard times… I thought it was important to come and say thank you and support them,” he said.

With his sights firmly set on the World Cup, Abu is determined to complete his recovery and earn a place in coach Otto Addo’s squad for the tournament in June and July 2026.

BY Wletsu Ransford