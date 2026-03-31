Kyereh Boosts Black Stars Morale with Surprise Visit In Stuttgart

Daniel Kofi Kyereh (in cap)

Ghana’s Black Stars received a timely morale boost during their training session in Stuttgart on Sunday, as injured midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh made a surprise visit to support the team ahead of their international friendly against Germany.

The 28-year-old SC Freiburg player, who has been sidelined for nearly three seasons due to injury, was in high spirits as he reunited with his teammates.

Kyereh, whose last appearance for Ghana came in December 2022, was warmly welcomed by the squad in what proved to be an emotional and uplifting moment.

His presence served as a reminder of the quality the Black Stars have been without in recent years, while also highlighting the strong bond within the team as they gear up for Monday’s challenging encounter.

Kyereh has made 18 appearances for Ghana since making his debut against Ethiopia in September 2021. Although he remains out of action, the midfielder’s connection to the national team is unwavering, with his visit providing a significant emotional lift to the squad.

As Ghana prepared to face Germany, the unexpected show of support from one of their sidelined stars has added a positive spark to camp, reinforcing unity and belief within the team.

BY Wletsu Ransford