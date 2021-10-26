Francis Poku Clocks 80

Francis Poku

A colourful birthday celebration has been held for the former National Security Minister, Francis Kwaku Poku, who clocked 80 years on Sunday, October 24.

Mr. Francis Poku served as the first National Security Minister under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.

The event, which started in a solemn mass at the St George Catholic Church, Police Depot, attracted dignitaries including David Asante Apeatu, former IGP; COP Frank Poku (Rtd), Board Chairman, Financial Intelligence Centre; K.K Amoah, former EOCO boss; Jude Kofi Arthur, Chairman GCB Bank Ltd; Major General Oppong Preprah, Chief of Army Staff; and COP Prosper Agblor, former CID boss among others.

Clergy present were DCOP Rev. Friar George Arthur, Director Police Public Affairs Directorate; Very Rev. Fr. John Kobina Louise, Vicar General Catholic Archdiocese of Accra; and Rev. Dr. Michael Mensah among others.

Police Band and the Church Choir entertained guests at the event where, Mr. Opoku and family gave thanks to God for his blessings upon the life of their beloved.

Addressing guests at the event, Mr. Opoku said his source of life is God whom he always relied before embarking on any journey in life.

“Let’s always go to God with our plans and he will see you through any challenges that may come your way,” he stated.

He also paid a glorious tribute to former President Kufuor, whom he referred to as his boss, for the opportunities he had to serve under him as National Security Minister.

Mr. Francis Kwaku Poku was educated at Opoku Ware Secondary School. He also attended the University of Ghana and graduated in French with Latin as a subsidiary subject.

He worked in the security services and served in seven administrations.

From 2001-2008, he was Ghana’s National Security Coordinator and Cabinet Minister responsible for National Security.

In 2006, he was awarded Ghana’s most distinguished national honour known as the Order of Volta for his substantial contribution to peace and stability in Ghana and West Africa.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey