Fred Amugi Finally Gets Ambassadorial Deal

Fred Amugi

Veteran actor, Fred Amugi’s wish to be a brand ambassador while he is alive has finally been fulfilled.

The 74-year-old actor has netted an ambassadorial deal with Caveman Watches, days after his passionate appeal to Corporate Ghana to grant him that wish.

Fred’s one wish is to have his face on a billboard as a brand ambassador before he returns to his maker one day.

According to him, he doesn’t want his image to be all over billboards after his death.

He wants an ambassadorial deal to serve that purpose for him now that he is alive.

“What I’d want to have for my 74th birthday, is to see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador. I wouldn’t want to die before I’m mounted on billboards when I wouldn’t see what corporate Ghana did for me.

“So corporate Ghana, here I am, I am prepared to be a brand ambassador for your product. Use me while I am alive, not when I am dead and gone. Thank you,” he appealed as his birthday wish in a viral video.

On Tuesday, November 15, he announced in an Instagram post that Caveman Watches had to come to his aid:

“Thank you,@cavemanwatches,” he said revealing that Caveman, founded by Anthony Dzamefe is the first establishment to engage him as a brand ambassador.