Majority Will Boycott Budget If Ofori-Atta Presents It – Appiah Kubi

There are renewed calls for the immediate dismissal of Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta despite a plea by President Akufo-Addo to allow him to finish the IMF negotiations.

According to Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, the majority caucus is incensed by recent comments of the Minister and an unnamed party official on the matter.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM on Wednesday morning, Appiah Kubi said the majority caucus, particularly the MPs who held a press conference a fortnight ago will have nothing doing with the Finance Minister forthwith.

“We can’t work with Ken Ofori-Atta. It’s as simple as that! If he attempts to present the budget, we will stage a walkout from Parliament”, Appiah Kubi said.

“It’s insulting to hear someone say we misunderstood the President’s plea and also allege that we’re being influenced by some people. Can Gabby look into my face and say that to me? Our position on Ken is clear. We won’t do any government business with him”, he added.

He said 98 MPs have so far appended their signatures to the petition of the Majority Caucus, and they will ensure that Ken Ofori-Atta meets empty seats if he attempts to present the budget on 23rd November, 2022.

BY Daniel Bampoe