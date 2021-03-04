Freddie Blay Urges Supporters to Prepare For 2024

Freddie Blay

The Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay, has charged the party faithfuls to rally behind the Nana Addo-led government to enable the party secure a win in the 2024 general election.

According to Mr. Blay, the December 7, 2020 elections results for the party were not impressive and as such, he said there was the need for the grassroots supporters and the party bigwigs to support the government.

Mr. Blay made the appeal after the Apex Court affirmed President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 general elections.

He called on members of the NPP to preach the good works of the president to secure a victory in 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr. Blay urged the opposition National Democratic Congress to accept defeat and allow the president to continue with his good works for these four years.

“ even though we had 50+1 votes as declared by the EC we are not extremely happy, we are calling on our NDC brothers to join us build this country together,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke