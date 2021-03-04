Our MPs In Parliament Didn’t Betray Us, Our Party Leadership Did – Asawase Constituency NDC

The Asawase Constituency branch of the NDC has reacted to claims by the Director of Communications of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, that the Minority NDC MPs in Parliament betrayed the party as far as approving some ministers nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo was concerned.

Mr Gyamfi had written a piece accusing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, of selling the party to the ruling NPP.

He wrote: “Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power.”

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” he said.

“These are hard times for all

of us but we should not let the betrayal of a few quench our love for the great NDC. Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we, can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3rd March, 2021, which I call “Black Wednesday ”- Our day of self-inflicted shame,” he added.

“This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house. More importantly, it’s about time we understood, that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them, at your own peril.”

“The hypocrites can choose to remain quiet or even condemn us for speaking up, so they can remain in the good books of the renegades. But I and all who are pained by this act of betrayal will not keep quiet, because we don’t fear anyone and don’t wish to be in their good books. If they can defy the party leadership and interest openly and subject all of us to public ridicule, then they can and must also be called out openly. The NDC party is supreme and it must be cleansed,” Mr Gyamfi said.

But in response, the Communications team of the NDC in the Asawase Constituency where Muntaka Mubarak is an MP, said “comrades, the so called statement of betrayal by Sammy Gyamfi has come to our notice. If one is to talk about betrayal, it is the leadership of the NDC party in which Sammy Gyamfi is part that has betrayed us.”

The communications team in a post on Facebook, “it is the leadership of the party that is not being truthful to us and betraying us, not our hard working MPs.”

By Melvin Tarlue