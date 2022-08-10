Free SHS Is The Best Educational Policy -Bimbilla Regent

The Regent of Bimbilla Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana

The Regent of Bimbilla and President of the Nanumba Traditional Council, Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana, has lauded President Akufo-Addo’s led government for the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The Bimbilla Regent addressing a gathering in Bimbilla when President Akufo-Addo visited as part of his two-day tour of the Northern region described the Free Senior High School as the best educational policy in the history of Ghana.

“ The policy in our nation’s history remains the only best educational policy we have had even though we are currently facing some challenges.”

According to him, the Free Senior High School policy has increased enrollment in various schools and reduced the economic burden on parents.

“ The overall implementation of the policy will be a game changer in our quest to attain meaningful development.”

He encouraged the government to take steps to involve stakeholders, parents, Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools to address the challenges and the sustainability of the policy.

“ We cannot afford to throw the baby out with the bath water as far as the policy is concerned.”

Naa Dasana appealed to the government to provide more classroom blocks and dormitories for the Bimbilla Senior High School to able the school to exit out of the double track system.

He also appealed to the government for the establishment of a health training institute in Bimbilla.

“ The Nanumba Traditional Area remains the only traditional area without a health training institution.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thanked the Regent of Bimbilla for his compliments about the good policies of his government.

He assured the Bimbilla regent that his appeal for the health institutions will be discussed with the minister of education for consideration.

Mr. President thanked the good people of Bimbilla and its environs for their support for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and his government and assured them that the NPP will not disappoint them in terms of development.

