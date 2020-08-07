Free SHS: Twitter Users Mock Mahama Over Typo Error

Former President John Mahama is being mocked on Twitter after he misspelled the word bloody in a tweet on Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020.

The former President while commenting on the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy once again, spelled bloody as “blopdy.”

He tweeted: “Free SHS has come to stay. If anyone comes to you that I John Mahama, the son of E.A. Mahama is going to cancel FREE SHS, tell that person he or she is a “blopdy liar.”

Some of his 1.6 million Twitter followers upon seeing the typo error started mocking him, with some of them branding him incompetent.

“Boss relax relax…what’s blopdy frustration nkoaa😂,” one Twitter user with the username Scofield replied Mr Mahama.

“Massa woboa. You don’t have anything better to offer Ghana. Full of mistakes in your governance, even speeches and now typo. We don’t need incompetent man again. Go bed 😂,” another Twitter user, Wooda responded to Mr Mahama’s tweet.

The former President was forced to quickly correct the error.

By Melvin Tarlue