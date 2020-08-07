WAEC Relocates Bright SHS Exams Centre After Riot

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the relocation of Bright Senior High School examinations centre to Ofori Panin Senior High School, effective Saturday, August 8, 2020.

WAEC in a statement signed by its Head of National Office, Ghana, Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, said the decision to relocate the Centre is to ensure the integrity of the examination and safeguard lives of examination officials (supervisors, invigilators and WAEC officers).

The decision became necessary following riot by candidates from Bright SHS who felt disappointed after they failed to see the questions they prepared for appear in the WAEC question booklets.

They reportedly assaulted the media and WAEC officials on August 6, at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

According to WAEC, the actions of the candidates were accordingly instigated by the proprietor of the school in protest against the enforcement of stipulated examination rules and regulations.

WAEC has therefore condemned their actions.

By Melvin Tarlue