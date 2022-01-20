Fuel Truck With Mining Chemicals Destroys Apiati Community – Police Report

A Police report sighted by DGN Online has confirmed that a fuel truck with chemicals for mining collided with a motorbike in Apiati near Bogoso, Western Region causing the huge explosion on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Police report, around 12:30 pm, one of the mining explosive vehicles from Maxam explosive company was moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines.

On reaching Apiati community after Bogoso, the said truck allegedly collided with a motorbike and exploded creating a deep hole in the middle of the main road.

The report said half of the Apiati village including vehicles from both directions were burnt.

“Many people sustained various degrees of injuries and others buried under the rubbled as the victims were rushed to the nearby hospitals and clinics within the municipality.

So far the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The Police have since appealed to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches, etc to accommodate surviving victims.

“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

“The Police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise. We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation” the Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster, Management Organization (NADMO) has announced that the community, Apiati is now a dead community at the moment.

According to NADMO, the community can no longer be inhabited by anyone due to the devastation.

The Coordinator of the NADMO for Prestea Huni-Valley, Francis Abeiku Yankah, who announced this on Tv3 explains that “Upon reaching the area, after hearing the incident, I saw a complete devastation of the community called Apeati, as we speak the community is dead, it cannot be inhabited by anyone”.

He said, ” The MCE who was also informed about the news quickly dispatched excavators to the scene to rescue trapped bodies after some buildings collapsed.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe