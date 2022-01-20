I’m Sad Over Apiate Explosion-Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about the explosion at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Western Region which has claimed lives.

He described the incident as travel sad, tragic and unfortunate and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, injured and affected ones.

The President wished the injured speedy recovery, saying that “I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents. It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

He therefore directed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to ensure a rapid relief is brought the to the victims.

“The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo however assured the people that government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for them.

By Vincent Kubi