Funny Face Arrested For Unlawfully Firing Gun

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Oduro Boateng popularly known in showbiz as Funny Face has been arrested by police in Kasoa, Central Region for unlawfully firing gun.

He is said to have been arrested on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, confirmed his arrest to the press.

She said he was arrested after he engaged in an altercation with a drinking pub owner.

“On the 8th of February 2021, around 3:30 pm, the Millennium Police Command arrested the comedian, Funny Face in connection with an offense of discharging firearm in a public place,” she stated.

Accordingly, a fight broke out between Funny Face and the bar owner in the bar.

The comedian, according to information available to DGN Online, initially left the bar but returned later with a pump-action gun, firing a warning shot at the pub.

By Melvin Tarlue