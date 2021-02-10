Angela Merkel Congratulates Akufo-Addo On Re-election

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo, on his re-election as President of Ghana.

The two world leaders spoke on phone last Thursday, German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, revealed in a tweet.

“Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Akufo-Addo had a phone call last Thursday. Chancellor congratulated on @NAkufoAddo re-election,” he tweeted.

“They discussed the challenges of the pandemic as well as excellent bilateral relations and regional issues, esp. in the Sahel,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo was re-elected for his second term of office on December 9, 2020 and was sworn into office on January 7, 2021.

Mr Akufo-Addo has enjoyed a smooth working relationship with the German Chancellor. On August 30, 2018, Chancellor Merkel paid a day’s historic visit to Ghana on the invitation of President Akufo-Addo.

By Melvin Tarlue