Rebecca Foundation Gives To Komfo Anokye, Kumasi South Hospitals

The dignitaries in a symbolic handover of the hospital beds.

The Rebecca Foundation has donated hospital beds to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti Region to support healthcare delivery.

Making the presentation on behalf of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, Osei Assibey, Mayor of Kumasi said the donation was to help stop the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“I am convinced that this donation will help increase the capacity of both health facilities in the management of patients” he added.

Mr Assibey also took the opportunity to entreat the public to always adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols as outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, who received the beds on behalf of the health facilities thanked the Foundation for the kind gesture.

“I am overwhelmed with this kind of donation from the First Lady of the Republic. I strongly believe this gesture will help our ability to take care of our increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri