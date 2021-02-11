Funny Face Sues Ghana Police $5 Million for Embarrassing him

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has vowed to sue the Ghana Police service a whopping five million dollars for all the pain and embarrassment they caused him after he was arrested for firing warning shots.

A few days ago, the comedian was arrested by the police for unlawfully firing 21 shots at a Kasoa-based drinking bar following an argument between him and the bar owner.

Funny Face who took to his Instagram page to accuse the police, disclosed that the Kasoa Millieum City Policemen brutally assaulted and dragged him on the floor like a common criminal after he was arrested.

A lot of celebrities have since offered their support and sympathy to Funny Face after they saw how he was manhandled by the police during his arrest.

He shared a video of himself dancing and captioned it: “My mood now? knowing very well am abt to be filthy rich from some fools called GHAyana police .. Am suing dem 5 million dollars? ???? or @funnyfansofficial ….. u say make we increase am? ??????????????????????????? my left ear sef Dey pain me .. my vision is blared .. I can’t see well … only women pioto i dey see well ? saaaaawwwwww .. now we catch KWadeeiii level … USA USA USA USA .. yabodam fucking ?????? stilllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “ ???? “ GYE NYAME “ ??? @funnyfansofficial we are RICH ?????????????? @brashizzle is da hype man ??”https://www.instagram.com/p/CLKJDJCjbmr/?igshid=1s7d4c602ks96

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke