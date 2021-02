The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported at least 554 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to GHS in its update on Thursday evening, February 11, 2021, Ghana’s active cases have increased to 6,948.

It said total confirmed cases was 73,557, with clinical recoveries standing at 66,115.

Deaths linked to the virus have also increased from 482 to 494, says the GHS.

By Melvin Tarlue