Fuse ODG Signed Me For Hype – Feli Nuna

Songstress, Feli Nuna has alleged her two-year contract with musician Fuse ODG’s Off Da Ground record label was just for hype.

According to her, Fuse ODG’s label was not ready to work. She made this known while responding to claims by Fuse ODG that she was impatient during her time with the label.

Off Da Ground signed a two-year contract with Miss Nuna in 2020. After the contract ended in 2022, the songstress decided to move on.

Fuse ODG, in an interview with 3Fm two weeks ago reportedly made comments that suggested that Feli Nuna left his record label because she was not patient.

“I did not stop working with Feli. I felt she could be more patient. She just wanted to see quicker results and we had just been working for a year. So like I’m saying you can’t expect things to hit just like in a year. Yeah. Gotta be patient but keep pushing,” he disclosed.

But Feli Nuna in a series of tweets and an Instagram post downplayed the comment saying the label was just not ready to work.

She wrote, “At this point, I believe Fuse ODG signed me to his label for hype. Just for show. He wasn’t ready to do the work. I really had high hopes. Fuse disappointed me, to be honest.”

“Never confuse laziness, procrastination, negligence, incompetence or inefficiency for patience. God helps those who help themselves.”

“If for anything at all I was too patient for enduring the excruciating term of the 2-year contract amidst all these challenges. And yeah you would never have guessed because I wear it well. I don’t look like what I’ve been through,” she added.

She also indicated that in 2020 after being independent for almost two years she was offered two record deals; “one from an American Record Label based in New York for $135,000 plus incentives; and Off Da Ground for no money(but a good percentage of splits of revenue and masters).”

According to her, she chose ODG because of her friendship with him and his achievements as an artiste.

“Moreover I was convinced by the songs we had started recording since 2019. I believed that with hard work and dedication, we were going to make way more than what was offered me in the US deal,” she noted.

Feli also revealed that she signed to Off Da Ground record label to build her brand and make money. However, things did not go the way she wanted.

“Unfortunately my full-time career was treated like a part-time hobby. No accountability. Bare minimum effort. After several appeals both personally and officially nothing changed,” she alleged.

She, therefore, decided not to renew the contract after it ended in 2022.