Marathoner Dies On Way Home From Race

Steve Shanks

A man has died shortly after completing the London Marathon in under three hours.

Organisers of the event said Steve Shanks, 45, from Bingham, Nottinghamshire, died suddenly while travelling home on Sunday.

Tributes have been paid to the runner, whose cause of death has not yet been shared.

In a statement, his wife Jessica said she was “in shock and devastated”.

She added his passing was “sudden and out of the blue”.

“He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon,” she said. “As you can imagine I’m absolutely in shock and devastated.”

A London Marathon spokesperson said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Shanks’s death.

They added Mr Shanks was a “very experienced runner” who took part in the event on Sunday, completing the 26.2-mile (42.1km) distance in two hours and 53 minutes.

In a tribute posted on its website, Holme Pierrepont Running Club said: “Steve had won many club championships over all distances.

“He competed in races all over Europe and was a keen parkrun tourist.

“His talents were not limited to road running. He represented the club in cross country and won a club fell running championship in 2008.”

A fundraising page, raising money for a multiple sclerosis (MS) charity, has been set up in Mr Shanks’s memory.

It has raised more than £2,000 of its £2,500 goal in 14 hours.

MS was described on the page as a cause “close to [Mr Shanks’s] heart” because a number of his close friends have the condition.

“Steve was a keen runner never happier than running,” it said.

“But he was more than just a runner – he was [a] musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.

“He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories.”