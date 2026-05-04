Ga ‘No Noise’ Month Starts Today

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The month of no noisemaking and drumming in the Ga traditional area starts today, Monday, May 4 and ends on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

All religious and social activities which generate excessive noise are hereby suspended for the period under review, a press release from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has directed.

Areas especially where the ban covers include communities around the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Head Office, Gamashie, Ablekuma West and Kasoa.

Churches have been directed to conduct their services strictly within their premises without the use of musical instruments.

Loudspeakers fixed outside churches, mosques, and pubs are prohibited, while roadside evangelists must suspend their activities entirely until the ban is lifted.

The Ga Traditional Council has also imposed a ban on funeral rites and all related activities – public mourning, procession, or burial ceremonies with amplified sound or drumming will not be allowed.

The AMA has called on religious bodies and traditional authorities to avoid derogatory remarks about the culture and beliefs of others, as this can inflame passions and hamper interfaith harmony.

The notice stressed that such remarks could undermine the peace and harmony the ban seeks to protect.