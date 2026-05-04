Korle Bu Guard Throws Kenkey Balls Into Dustbin

A security guard at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital last week had people talking about his strict application of a directive of the facility’s authorities.

Following the directive that food vendors should not sell within the facility’s premises, a kenkey seller went ahead to do so.

The angry security guard, as he engaged the woman for her effrontery, seized the container containing the kenkey and threw it alongside the contents into a nearby dustbin.

Bystanders who least expect that action from the security guard, took exception to the action. They wondered why such a highhanded action could be taken by the security guard against a poor woman who was weathering the storm of economic challenges of the times.

Hospital authorities are yet to respond to the guard’s action, especially in the aftermath of the occurrence being captured on social media.

A ball of kenkey sells between five and seven cedis.

Visitors to the facility, some of whom have family members on admission, would rather buy from food vendors than do so at the restaurants at the facility.