Gabriel Atokple Files for Volta Region’s Council of State Seat

Tanko Atokple addressing the media

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Gabriel Kwamigah Tanko Atokple, has officially filed his nomination to contest for the Volta Region’s seat on Ghana’s Council of State, signaling a bold push for youth representation in governance.

Tanko Atokple’s candidacy challenges the perception that the Council of State is reserved solely for the elderly.

As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Tanko Foundation, he has been instrumental in spearheading numerous developmental and humanitarian initiatives across the Volta Region he aims to leverage his business acumen, experience in public-private partnerships, and commitment to community development to advise the President on policies that will accelerate progress in the region.

Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination, Mr. Tanko Atokple made a passionate appeal for greater youth involvement in key decision making roles, arguing that Ghana’s development requires fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and dynamic leadership qualities that young professionals bring to the table.

“For too long, leadership at certain levels has been dominated by the elderly. While experience is valuable, we cannot ignore the contributions young people can make in governance. We must move beyond outdated mindsets and embrace competence, vision, and efficiency regardless of age.”

He also emphasized the need to foster strong partnerships between the government and the private sector to drive economic growth. He highlighted the Volta Region’s immense potential in tourism, agriculture, education, and business, stressing the need for strategic investments to unlock these opportunities.

“The Council of State must not be seen as a retirement ground but as a platform for impactful advisory roles. My mission is to ensure that our region attracts investment, creates jobs, and thrives in sectors such as education, health, and agriculture. I am committed to making the Volta Region a model of sustainable development.”

He urged delegates to vote massively for him, pledging to be a proactive voice advocating for policies that directly benefit the people.

Chapter 9, Article 89(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the Council of State is mandated to advise the President on national affairs.

The Council considers appointments made by the President and advises accordingly.

The Council also provides recommendations on governance, policy, and national security matters, engages public officials on policy management and national development strategies, monitors and evaluates government programs to ensure effectiveness and mediates and resolves conflicts to promote national harmony.

Each region elects one representative to the Council through an electoral college comprising district assembly representatives, in line with Article 89(1)(c) of the Constitution.

The elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 11th February, 2025 at Ola Senior High School.

By Daniel K Orlando, Ho