20 Salaga Students Arrested, Pistol Retrieved Over Clash

Twenty (20) students of the Salaga Senior High School in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region, have been arrested by the Salaga Divisional Police Command.

Their arrest follows a purported clash between some students in the school which resulted in the injury of one student.

The injured student has since been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

However, a locally manufactured pistol was retrieved from one of the students.

The arrested students are currently in police custody assisting in investigations to ascertain the cause of the clash.

Meanwhile, school authorities have since condemned the incident but have declined commenting further on the matter.

FROM Eric Kombat, Salaga