Mahama Appoints Dumelo, Suhuyini, Apaak as Deputy Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has officially submitted a list of deputy minister nominees to Parliament for approval. The nominations, made in accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution, were presented through the Speaker.

Among the nominees is Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, selected for the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Other key nominees include Thomas Nyarko Ampem for the Ministry of Finance, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi for the Ministry of the Interior, and Justice Srem-Sai for the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

Notably, actor and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Kofi Setor Dumelo, has been nominated as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Additional nominees include Clement Abas Apaak for the Ministry of Education, Richard Gyan-Mensah for Energy and Green Transition, and Rita Naa Odoley Sowah for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

Others include Yusuf Issaku Jajah for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Samson Ahi, Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Ernest Briggs Gyenfi Ministry of Defence, Yussif, Sulemana, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Gisela Tetteh-Agbotui Ministry of Works and Housing.

Parliament will now review the list and decide whether to approve the nominations.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke