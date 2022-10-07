Galamsey Fight: Wontumi, Charles Bissue and Others Must Prepare For Jail– Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has given strong indication that the next NDC government will find all possible means to ensure some members of the ruling government are put behind bars over the illegal mining menace, popularly known as Galamsey.

Accoridng to him, the next NDC government

will investigate and prosecute Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Ewusi, Charles Bissue and all key members of the NPP for their involvement in illegal mining.

He indicated that there are enough evidence in their possession to prosecute and jail these people for illegally destroying forest reserves, farmlands and water bodies.

Addressing media conference in Accra, Sammy Gymafi said that it will be the saddest day in his life if NDC in power fails to prosecute chairman Wontumi and co to deter others.

“The saddest day in my life will be the day NDC fails to prosecute Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Ewusi and Charles Bissue for engaging in mining without permit.

“We have enough visual evidence to prosecute these people and all the key members of the NPP who are actively engaging in the illegal menace,” he reiterated.

Sammy Gyamfi also described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s renewed commitment to fight galamsey as a mirage, scam and a lost battle.

He underscored that the government’s score on the fight against illegal mining is an unmitigated disaster.

He explained that NDC is not against mining in the country but it is against mining in water bodies and anticipate the government to drastically deal with the people involved in such illegal activities.

By Vincent Kubi