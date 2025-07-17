‘Galamseyer’ Wins GH¢2m Aviator betPawa

Winner displaying their dummy cheque

PRINCE ADUSEI a young ‘galamseyer’ in the Ashanti Region, has won for himself GH₵2 million after staking GH₵6.50 in the betPawa aviator game.

He is among eight (8) groups of players from Cameroon, Ghana, and Zambia winning an astonishing approximately $1.1 million, making it the highest payout ever recorded in Africa’s gaming history.

This win has captured the attention of the African gaming community, with experts and players alike in awe of the scale of this payout.

At a ceremony in Accra, Prince, together with Sidney, who also won 3.25 million Kwacha from Zambia, expressed their excitement following their win.

Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa, Boray Omary, said the win marks a new era in the world of iGaming, where low stakes can lead to life-changing wins, challenging the traditional models of risk and reward in the gaming industry.

“We’re celebrating eight winners from a single round with a payout of over $1.1 million. Six winners are from Cameroon, one from Ghana, and one from Zambia. Today, we’re honoring them and celebrating their win,” she stated.

Ms. Boray further stated that apart from the celebration, we’ll also organise a financial empowerment program to help them invest their winnings wisely.

“We want to encourage responsible gaming practices, especially since they’ve won big. Our goal is to ensure they make the most of their winnings. This historic win is unprecedented in Africa.” She added

Ms. Boray mentioned that as a gaming platform, they prioritise responsible gaming by ensuring that all players are above 18 years old, and encourage responsible gaming practices in all our promotions and content.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke