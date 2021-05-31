‘Galamseyers’ Seize Company’s Concession

TENSION IS brewing as a group of illegal miners has reportedly seized Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited’s legally acquired priced-mining concession through illegal means.

But for the professionalism and patience of Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited’s officials, who have remained quiet in the face of provocation, chaotic scenes could have occurred.

Reports gathered by the DAILY GUIDE indicated that all strenuous efforts by the giant mining company to expel the illegal miners from the concession have proved futile so far.

Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited’s press statement said the company has complained severally to the police, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and local authorities to no avail.

Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resolute Mining, seemed to have exhausted all peaceful means to expel the illegal miners from their concession.

They have once again, appealed passionately to the sitting government, especially the authorities concerned, to come to their aid so the illegal miners could be moved in peace.

When the DAILY GUIDE visited the concession recently, scores of illegal miners have openly erected sheds on the land, an indication that they have illegally seized the land.

The miners have also totally taken over a mountain dubbed ‘Elizabeth Hill’ by the company and known to the illegal miners as ‘Kusie Mountain’.

Meanwhile, Mensin Gold is virtually on its knees begging government to quickly step in to help protect its huge investments, which is now under threat due to illegal mining.

The government is entitled to a 10% free carried interest in Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited.

Since assuming ownership in 2014, Resolute’s surface and underground drilling search has confirmed a potential for Bibiani to produce 100,000 ounces of gold per year over a 10-year-mine-life.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi