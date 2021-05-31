Laryea Set For WBO Africa Featherweight Title

Anim Addo sandwiched by Laryea (L) and Daniel Selasie Gorsh, also from the Bronx Boxing Gym

World title hopeful, John ‘Abaja’ Laryea, is brimming with optimism ahead of his shot at the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Africa featherweight against Namibian champion Sebastianus Natanael on July 17, in Accra.

The undefeated Ghanaian after nine bouts is unperturbed by the Namibian’s rich experience, having recorded 16 fights, winning 14, and losing two.

He has resolved to overcome the Namibian challenge when they cross swords in the Accra clash next month.

He told a news conference in Accra recently, “I want to become a hero in Ghana and support people in education and sports, I am focused and always listen to my coaches and manager. I will not disappoint my fans.”

Seasoned boxing consultant, Yoofi Boham, said Ghana has produced great world featherweight champions, and believes Laryea will continue the trail blazed by the Roy Ankrahs, Floyd Klutei Robertsons, DK Poisons, and Azumah Nelsons to propel him to the world ranks.

He promised Laryea of his total support, and urged him to esteem discipline and emulate the above mentioned greats.

Manager of the boxing prodigy, Sammy Anim Addo, said discovering unpolished sporting talents remains one of his potentials with great talents like Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and others to boast of.

“I am confident Laryea is in line to rule the world in his division, we are doing our bit to ensure the dream becomes a reality. My boxer is disciplined and I believe with a little technique, he will get there,” said Anim Addo.

He mentioned that Team Laryea has taken the upcoming bout very serious and they will engage in media workouts and pay courtesy calls on some corporate entities as well as sports authorities ahead of the championship.

Bronx Boxing Gym’s Carl Lokko (Coach), who saw the talent in Laryea and pushed him to become the youngest professional and national champion within a short time, said they are prepared to hit the continental stage and move to conquer the world.

First Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, promised a special package for Laryea.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum