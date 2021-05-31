I hadn’t thought the word existed. I just chanced upon it. Adverbially, citizenly seemed apt for behaving consistently with the virtues of good citizenship, as enacted in Article 41 of our 1992 Constitution. Watching early morning TV (circa 7 am Friday, May 14, 2021), TV 7, there was this person ranting uncontrollably, ordering our President, President of the Republic, in uncomplimentary naming, to cure the nation of all ills immediately!

It was as if ranting is the appropriate way to mouth or present or host anything. I don’t know who will tell his type of egocentrics who think they are somebody, when ‘obiaa nyɛ obiaa’ (nobody is somebody). The amplification opportunity to speak on a mass medium must be matched with humility and moderation in what is spoken and how it is spoken. That would be being citizenly. Display of arrogance in speech is abuse of the opportunity to speak.

Nowhere on our planet is it written, said or done, that to be citizenly is to criticise out of context; criticise without conscience; or criticise without stating facts. I believe when the President said ‘be a citizen not a spectator’ on January 7, 2017, he meant simply: ‘point out my mistakes so I can correct them in the interest of our common welfare.’ It didn’t give anyone licence to hurl abuses at him.

Maybe, we are not educated, or being educated, enough and well too. Educating is also creating awareness of the environment including happenings in and around it. Where the community environmental conditions and happenings are not conducive, moving the community to act to address its concerns is how nations develop. Development only occurs where people decide and act on what is required to improve and make favourable, the conditions they find unfavourable.

Sometimes the people, the masses, who are desperately in need of food, shelter and clothing, are in a slumber. Means for going after those could be all around them but they would fall into a state of hopelessness and helplessness. They might even be ignorant about having a problem and the effective way to solve it. Being citizenly awakens them to their potential to positively transform.

Once upon a time, to awaken the people to their potential, PNDC cadres sang, clapped and danced Paulo Freire’s ‘problematisation’ and ‘conscientisation’ in vile sloganeering. All that; rather than act to stimulate the people into action. Today, they are using those fix the unfixable tactics to incite the people to rebel against beneficial programmes. They are asking citizens to close their eyes to expanded education opportunity, accelerated industrialisation which is creating jobs, major railway works that would ease pressure on roads and generally trying to sanitise a system rot dating back to PNDC coup d’etat disruption.

It’s disheartening watching the freedoms of Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution exploited, while flatly ignoring the responsibilities that are required of the free expression enjoyer as stated in Article 41. Freedom is never complete without accompanying responsibility in exercising it. That is so, because not moderating the freedom by exacting responsibility in its exercise would create a state of anarchy. The freedoms of Article 21 are required to be equally exercised alongside the responsibilities of Article 41. It is a balancing game. To be citizenly is to live that ideal for a good citizen; by living with the letter and spirit of freedom balanced by responsibility.

Our Constitution takes after the parent provisions of the UN Charter on Human Rights. Our 21 and 41 Articles are modelled after it. The popular and highlighted Article 19 (our 21) of UN Declaration of Human Rights, similar to Article 9 of African Human and People’s Rights goes with Duties as spelt out in Article 29. They (19) are expected to be exercised in tandem with Article 29 of the similar declarations.

However, 19 is highlighted and given greater attention because those in power prefer to emphasise 29 to limit freedoms for their selfish ends. Thus, the emphasis is on 19 which free citizens from the choking hold of governments. Ideally, a blanket 19 without any tampering from 29 could be equally destructive.

To say anything anyhow whenever and wherever injures. To measure your words at all times enduringly assures.

One does not develop a country for another. Countries are developed and nations are built when citizens behave and act citizenly; fully involved and not just criticising from the sides, asking someone as to build. Development does not happen when people are obsessed with negativity. Contribution becomes negative, a drag; when the only interest is spotting the negative without acknowledging the positive.

It is right to keep harping 19, because governments are always looking for ways and excuses to deny citizens of their right to expression. However, it is also wise to once in a while remind the journalist of her or his responsibilities in exercising the right to expose. For, respecting others’ rights is also in the public interest.

Certainly, any child of the motherland who chooses to look askance, sits by unconcerned about solving community problems and stay nonchalant rather than contribute to bettering community conditions, is not being citizenly. Citizens don’t stay aloof and whine, expecting someone else or others to solve problems by posting problems on social media. They seek and participate actively in solutions to problems they have identified.

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh