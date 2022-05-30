GBA Places GHC20,000 Bounty On Lawyer Badombie Killers

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says it is ready to reward any person who gives credible information leading to the arrest of the killers of a lawyer, Richard Badombie on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.

The GBA is urging the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to enable them thoroughly investigate the matter in order to identify the perpetrators of the heinous crime to make them face full rigors of the law.

“The GBA would wish to commiserate with the families and colleagues of Richard Badombie and the families of all persons who have lost their lives as a result of armed robberies and other violent crimes,” the GBA said in a statement on Monday May 30, 2022.

However, report had it that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of the Accra-based lawyer.

Lawyer Badombie was said to be travelling from Accra to Jirapa in the Upper West region when the incident happened on a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on the Bole-Bamboi highway.

The killers reportedly emerged from the nearby bush and signaled a Hyundai Accent in which the lawyer Badombie and his relatives were traveling to stop.

Lawyer Badombie who was driving the vehicle was said to be slowing down to stop when one of the killers immediately opened fire on him.

The robber reportedly asked whether the passengers on board were police officers.

After shooting the lawyer, they tried to open the doors of the vehicle as the car veered off the road and hit a tree but a bulldog in the car barked at them and they bolted.

A report was immediately filed at the nearest police station, Banda Nkwanta Police Station who rushed to the scene and found him dead with bullet wounds.

His body was removed and deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Investigations have since begun as the community members and informants have been put on high alert.

By Vincent Kubi