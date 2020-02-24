GBF Inaugurates Juvenile Boxing Team

Sports psychologist Prof. Seun Omotayo (2nd R) and other dignitaries seated during the inauguration

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) on Saturday inaugurated the National Juvenile & Youth Boxing Team in Accra.

The exercise was in a bid to nurture young boxing talents to become world champions.

Themed ‘Nurturing Future’s Disciplined World-Class Boxing Champions’, the initiative also aimed at offering platform to juvenile boxers to exhibit their talents while in school.

GBF President George Lamptey said the initiative will help raise world champions for the country.

“Over 100 young boxers have been put under the programme and they would be nurtured and monitored to become the best they could.

This is a sure way to discover and develop talents that would become world champions like Azumah Nelson and others,” he said.

A consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Moses Foh Amoaning, said, “We need to develop talents from a very young age in a structured manner and that is a sure way to get boxing rise to the top.”

Boxers from ages seven to 17 will be nurtured to become the next generation of world champions for the country.

Their training will include nutrition, psychology, sports medicine and other areas courtesy collaboration with the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum