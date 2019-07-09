GCB Bank Mourns Contract Staff

The late Agnes Asampana

The GCB Bank has expressed sadness over the demise of its contract staff, Agnes Asampana.

She reportedly committed suicide on on Friday July 5th, 2019.

Ms. Asampana was assigned to GCB Bank Limited through The Capital Group Limited, an employment agency contracted by the Bank to provide employment services

According to a statement issued by management of GCB Bank, “she was posted to Suhum Branch and subsequently assigned to Nsawam Hospital for Hospital Cash Collections for and on behalf of the Bank.”

The statement said “the Bank is unable to comment on the reason for her alleged suicide.”

It added that “however, by the nature of her employment, it is not likely that she was and could ever have been slated for termination by the Bank as is being speculated by some media houses.”

“The GCB family mourns her death together with her family, and wishes to state that there is the need to eschew speculations until the Police completes its investigations,” it noted.

It observed that “we therefore appeal to the media and the general public to be circumspect in whatever they publish in respect of Agnes’s demise.”

The Bank expressed its utmost sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed “God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.”

BY Melvin Tarlue