GCF Inaugurates National Steering Committee

George Bosompim with other appointees at the inauguration

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF), the umbrella body for all practitioners in the Ghanaian cultural landscape, has inaugurated its National Steering Committee (NSC) for the 2023-2027 regime.

The ceremony was held at the National Theatre in Accra and was attended by GCF members, patrons and pioneering members of the organisation.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with the 1st general meeting since the newly elected Functional Executive Committee (FEC) took office in March 2023.

The GCF’s NSC is the highest decision-making body after Congress or Conference. It primarily comprises the seven-member elected FEC, leaders of the six GCF task teams, and ten GCF domains. By convention, the elected FEC appoints members of the task teams and domain leaders.

Prior to their inauguration, the FEC held an orientation session for the appointees of the task teams and domain leaders.

The Ghana Culture Forum’s Functional Executive Committee for the 2023-2027 regime has elected to focus its tenure work plan on the “Rebranding and Repositioning of the Ghana Culture Forum as a formidable cultural CSO.”

This vision is guided by a series of objectives such as engagement in organisation building, marketing and communication, advocacy, capacity building programmes, annual events, special projects, funding, grants and sponsorship activities.

Speaking at the inauguration, George Bosompim (Audiovisual Domain Leader and a member of the Policy & Advocacy Task Team) cautioned other appointees that although the task could be daunting, it is also surmountable.

Having served in the previous FEC, he disclosed that he decided not to contest the last elections so that he would be able to work at the domain level in strengthening the core of the Ghana Culture Forum.

He also added that members within the cultural landscape have overemphasised the need for funding, neglecting some of the rudimentary and salient requirements for building the industry, some of which are policy and legislation.

Alluding to the credits roll of films, Sherrie Thompson (a member of the Research Task Team) advised members to note that the GCF will only achieve its targets if it works as a collective and each member makes their contributions towards the greater good.