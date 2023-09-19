Ghanaian Women’s Association USA, Rebecca Foundation Donate To Hospitals

A group photograph after the donation

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG) USA, in collaboration with The Rebecca Foundation donated a 40ft container of maternity ward equipment and supplies to five additional government hospitals in furtherance of their giving back to the motherland agenda.

Medical professionals from Baptist Medical Centre Government Hospital, Axim Government Hospital, St. Martin de Porres Government Hospital, Larteh Health Centre, and Tetteh Quarshie Hospital were present to receive the donations.

The medical supplies, worth over $90,000 fair market value, included incubators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters, Ultrasound machines and probes, manual resuscitators, pan water bath, exam chairs, CPAP machines, hospital beds and mattresses, stretchers, alarm thermometers, rehab wheelchairs, ventilators, walkers nebulizers and more.

The GWAG lead coordinator in Ghana, Madam Sidika Perigrino Brimah, was on the site to oversee and ensure a smooth handover of the supplies which were distributed by Ms. Hajara Osman Wilson, Madam Beatrice Sam, Mr. Emmanuel Evans-Anfom, Ms. Najat Adei Niiquaye and The Rebecca Foundation.

Madam Sidika Perigrino Brimah stated, “We are always happy to help the Association as it strives to reduce preventable deaths and support expectant mothers to get basic care, raise awareness and make an impact in communities in the area of pregnancy as well as safe delivery.”

Among the healthcare officials that gathered to receive the medical supplies were Joseph Addo (Larteh Health Centre), Steven Frimpong (Baptist Medical Centre), Peter Arthur and Norbert Atittey (Axim Government Hospital), Emmanuel Darko Nyamekye (St. Martin de Porres Hospital) and Midwife Claudia Davis from Larteh Health Centre.

Each representative expressed profound gratitude on behalf of their management and staff at their respective hospitals for the generous donations. Medical Superintendent Norbert Atittey of Axim Government Hospital stated, “We so much value your commitment to contribute to the improvement of quality healthcare delivery in the hospital,” adding, “We are hopeful that this collaboration and support from your esteemed Association will last for a long time in order to continue to improve on the healthcare quality being rendered in the hospital.”

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia USA (GWAG), boasts over 70 members who volunteer many hours to build stronger communities and make a positive impact on its local communities as well as underserved communities in Ghana.