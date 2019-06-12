GE Dialogue On UHC Held In Accra

GE CEO Farid Fezoua

General Electric (GE) Healthcare has held discussions with stakeholders in the health sector to drive conversations around sustainable innovative healthcare solutions to help progress Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The two-day event, which is the first to be held in the country, saw policy makers, healthcare professionals, decision makers, academia, investors and financing institutions, discussing key topics such as Structuring Innovative Healthcare Financing Solutions; Ghana’s Vision for UHC; the Future of Radiology with Artificial Intelligence (AI); Healthcare Technology Innovations, among other topics under the broad theme, “Elevating Healthcare through Collaborations.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of General Electric African Region, Farid Fezoua in his remarks at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Accra, expressed delight at the hosting of the event in the country which he said was in line with GE’s commitment to addressing the barriers to healthcare through sustainable innovative technologies.

He said for a continent that has low financial investment in its health sector consideration its high burden of diseases, GE has been working with government to drive access to quality and affordable healthcare in the region.

He further noted that GE’s role in the attainment of the UHC by 2030 has not only been the supply of technological equipment needed but also the training of healthcare staff in its utilization and maintenance.

“So working with governments and other partners we develop modules to help them in capacity building and we don’t leave their side we provide a holistic solution and we measure the outcome,” he said.

“Promoting health for all is key in accelerating Ghana’s vision for Universal Health Coverage,” said Eyong Ebai, General Manager, GE Healthcare West Central Africa & French Sub-Sahara Africa.

He said GE has contributed to enhancing healthcare delivery in the country citing the upgrade of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s radiotherapy center and equipping the Ridge Hospital with GEHC Diagnostic imaging, Life care solutions, project management and financing support.

“GE Healthcare in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and the Ghana Health Service is also implementing the Vscan Access Task Shifting Program across 125 of Ghana’s 216 districts, to train and equip healthcare professionals at the primary healthcare level with portable ultrasound. As a result, 1.5 million expectant Ghanaian women are expected to benefit from the initiative by 2020,” he said.

Sulemana Abubakar, CEO GE Ghana, in addition, observed that the strides of GE in Ghana has been made possible by the commitment to timely long-term services maintenance through investment in localized logistics & spare parts inventory, and a local WCA Service Centre which has provided job opportunities for over 15 Field Service Engineers and over 20 business support personnel.

“This is true localization,” he said. “This is a testament of our role as a global leader with local presence, to drive better outcomes for people in the markets in which we operate.”

Deputy Minister of Health, Alexanda Abban, emphasized the open door policy of government for continuous collaboration with the private sector to enhance healthcare delivery and access in the country.

“We are proud that Ghana is hosting the GE Healthcare Dialogues to provide a platform for the industry stakeholders to advance the country’s healthcare agenda,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Sarah Platz