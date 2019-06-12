DHF Launches Breast Cancer Project

Dorothy Amuah (third from left) with special guests after the event

Dorothy’s Hope Foundation (DHF), an organization working to create breast cancer awareness, has turned up the notch in its efforts to save lives from cancer in Ghana and Africa by outdooring a new project dubbed: ‘Eye For Cancer’.

The project would bring professionals and social networks across the world to fight against breast cancer and cancer as a whole.

It hopes to achieve this through education and creating awareness, development of accessible state of the art cancer screening facilities and the construction of the one Africa cancer treatment center.

Founder of DHF, Dorothy Amuah, a cancer survivor, speaking at the launch of the project, noted that it was a great endeavor for Africa in cancer prevention and care.

She said Africa faced cancer problems that have been defied by other parts of the world decades ago, thus stressing the need for urgent efforts and measures to be put in to ensure cure and survival rates improve.

“These measures need to be applied as urgently as possible. We are truly on the edge of a disaster. But what we cannot accept is the huge gaps in prospects for cure, survival, and a dignified death that divide the world according to wealth,” she asked.

She noted that the Eye for Cancer project seeks to bridge the gap in care and treatment for cancer patients.

“It’s time for Africans to help Africa. Working hand and hand we as a continent have the capability of putting an end to the cancer epidemic that plagues are communities. We have some of the best physicians in the world, but what we are lacking in is infrastructure, funding, and education,” she said.

The DHF Founder further encouraged cancer survivors to share their stories, to connect with patients, survivors and cancer free people, to give hope, celebrate personal milestones, and to recognize those who have supported them along the way.

Present to give their support to the project where Dr. Josephine Nsaful (Head of Breast Cancer Unit Korle Bu Teaching Hospital), Lailah Crystal Banda(E.I.B. Network), Dr. (Mrs) Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt (Director Technical Co-ordination, Ministry of Health) and Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda (MzVee).

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Sarah Platz