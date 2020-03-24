Geo-Tech Supports Surveying Institute With Ghc 100k Worth Of Equipment

Geo-Tech Surveys Limited has donated survey equipment valued at Ghc 100,350 to the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping.

The School which provides technical training at the certificate and HND levels, falls under the Lands Commission.

The equipment include large drawing protractors, surveyors field ranging poles, telescopic measuring rule, field camping tent, field survey compass,Sokkia Intelligent Total Station with traversing accessories, among others.

Presenting the items on Friday, March 20, 2020, Chief Executive Officer of Geo-Tech Surveys Limited, Stephen Djaba, said the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and that it was also in response to a request made by the School for it to be supported.

He added that the donation also forms part of activities marking the 2020 edition of the World Survey Day which falls o March 21.

According to him, the equipment are to assist the school to train its students.

The company, he revealed, has decided to institute a scholarship for the school.

He added that the company will also donate $500 to school annually.

Receiving the items on behalf of the School, Jones Ofori-Boadu, Deputy Executive Secretary (Corporate Services), Lands Commission, thanked the company and assured that the equipment would be put to good use.

Geo-Tech Surveys Limited was established in 1994 and in 1997 introduced the GPS technology in Ghana.

