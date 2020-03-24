Gov’t Allocates 545 Beds To Health Facilities

Dr. Badu Sakordie

The Ghana Health Service has indicated that some 545 beds have been allocated to various health facilities in the country towards the fight against coronavirus.

Dr Patrick Aboagye, an official of the Ghana Health Service, made this known at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

According to him, GHS has advised frontline staff on how to deal with O.P.D.

He said some 10,000 PPEs have been procured.

Also, he said Goggles, nose mask and gloves have distributed to frontline staff.

According to him, medical staff in study leave have been recalled.

He said doctors awaiting financial clearance and retirees have also been called to support the fight.

By Melvin Tarlue