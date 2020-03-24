Gov’t To Fumigate More Markets

Government is expected to fumigate markets in the remaining 15 regions of Ghana following similar exercise.

The move is part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, made this known in an interaction with the media on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Accra, a day after markets in the Greater Accra region were fumigated.

According to her, a total of 137 markets were identified in the Greater Accra Region and fumigated.

She noted that market women complied with the government’s directive not to sell on the day of the fumigation exercise.

What next?

She indicated that Cabbage clearing exercise will continue in the various markets.

The Ghana Army, she said, will support clearing of cabbage at Agbogbloshie market.

She indicated that Environment Sanitation Unit will also help market women to spray and clean market environments periodically.

“Plans are far advanced to spray market environment in the rest of the country,” she stated.

“Markets in the Ashanti Region will be sprayed. Scheduling to spray market environment in the remaining regions of the country,” she added.

BY Melvin Tarlue