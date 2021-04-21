George Floyd Murder: Chauvin takes mug shot ahead of sentencing

Derek Michael Chauvin

Derek Michael Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer found guilty of killing George Floyd has taken his mug shot in jail.

TMZ first reported about Chauvin taking his mug shot in jail on Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021 after he was found guilty by a jury on all three charges leveled against him.

Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in eight weeks’ time.

He risks up to 40 years in jail for killing Floyd in May 2020.

He is being held in Minneapolis Correctional Facility , Oak Park Heights.

TMZ reported that Chauvin was checked into jail by the Hennepin County Sherriff’s office.

He tried to call his lawyer after arriving at the jail, reports say.

By Melvin Tarlue